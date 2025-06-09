Wife hired hitmen to kill Indore man in Meghalaya, held

Advertisement



Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly killed by men hired by his wife during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, DGP I Nongrang said on Monday morning.

The wife, Sonam, surrendered before the police in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur, while three other assailants were arrested in overnight raids, she said.

“One person was picked up from UP, and another two accused were apprehended from Indore by the SIT,” she said.

“Sonam surrendered at the Nandganj police station in UP, and was subsequently arrested,” she added

Nongrang said the arrested men have revealed that the wife had hired them to kill Raghuvanshi.

“The operation is still continuing in Madhya Pradesh to catch some more persons involved in the crime,” she said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated the police for cracking the case that had shocked the state and the nation.

“Within 7 days a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case… 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant. well done,” he posted on X.

Meghalaya Police is lying: Sonam’s father

Sonam Raghuvanshi’s father, Devi Singh said that his daughter in innocent and the Meghalaya is lying.

“My daughter is innocent. I have trust in my daughter. She cannot do this (kill her husband). They got married with the consent of both families. The state (Meghalaya) government has been lying from the beginning,” Sonal’s father, Devi Singh said.

“My daughter came to a dhaba in Ghazipur last night and she called her brother. Police went to the dhaba, and she was taken from there. I have not been able to speak to my daughter. Why will my daughter do such a thing? The Meghalaya Police is lying. My daughter reached Ghazipur on her own. She was not arrested in Meghalaya. We were thinking of meeting Madhya Pradesh CM and then Union HM Amit Shah to request a CBI inquiry. Meghalaya Police is making up stories. Let the CBI inquiry begin, all officers at the police station (in Meghalaya) will be behind bars,” he added.

Sonam hasn’t confessed so…: Brother of Meghalaya victim

On Sonam Raghuvanshi being found near Ghazipur, UP, Vipul Raghuvanshi, brother of Raja Raghuvanshi, says, “I spoke to Govind around 2 am. He informed me that Sonam was found in Uttar Pradesh. After we contacted UP Police, Sonam was taken in by the police. She did not surrender.

“We will not agree that Sonam is the accused until and unless she confesses to this. Both (Raja and Sonam) were happy in their marriage. I never saw the two fighting.

“Police have not even handed over the post-mortem report of my brother. Meghalaya CM keeps saying that the police are working 24*7 in this case, but we kept calling the SP, and he never picked up our phone.

“We have no idea how Sonam reached Ghazipur. We want the Madhya Pradesh Police and the CBI to investigate this case. Shillong Police did not share details with us. I just want to say that if Sonam is involved in this case, she should be punished…”

