Special squad of DCP Zone II raids matka den in Surendragarh

Nagpur: The special squad of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone II, Vinita Sahu on Monday carried out a raid on matka den in Surendragarh area under Gittikhadan Police Station. Besides, arresting accused identified as Rajesh Premlaal Ballare cops have also confiscated cash of Rs 4,86,910, other materials and a four wheeler during the raid.

According to police sources, the special squad of DCP Zone II comprising PSI Dilip Chandan, Constables, Aditya Yadav, Rajesh Sonone, Amitkumar Singh, Parad Fegde, Aalim Khan and Kalyani Parate raided the matka den running at Ballare’s house in Surendragarh area. Besides arresting the accused, cops seized cash, other materials and a Honda Amaze car collectively worth Rs 11,56,910.

Cops have booked the accused Ballare under Sections 4,5,12(A) of the Maharashtra Gambling Act and placed him under arrest.