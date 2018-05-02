Adv Uike seeks court directives to CP to produce Fadnavis in court under police squad

Nagpur: The city-based lawyer Satish Uike, who has filed an application in the court seeking criminal proceedings be initiated against former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accusing him concealing information about two criminal matters against him in an election affidavit, has moved a fresh application in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Nagpur. Adv Uike has prayed the court to issue directions to Nagpur Commissioner of Police for producing Fadnavis under police squad.

In his application, the lawyer said that this Court has issued a direction to the non-applicant/accused to appear before this court without there being any exemption on any ground. That, today the counsel for non-applicant/accused moved an application for grant of personal exemption on some flimsy ground which is not to be approved or accepted by this court. Even though the directions of appearance were issued on last occasion for compliance of furnishing bail and even though the directions of appearing before this Court is issued to him in which he sought exemption on the ground that he was busy in Assembly Session at Nagpur/Mumbai and requested this Court that he will positively appear before this Court on Saturday, January 4.

Adv Uike further said in application, “That, this Court can visualize from the conduct of mon-applicant/accused that he wants to buy time or want to kill the precious time of this Court by adopting some protracting tactics. If this be so then for getting the appearance of accused /non-applicant only one way remains with the Court that to sent a police squad and bring him before this Court. The applicant is well aware that he is the renowned political figure of Maharashtra State and therefore would not like to humiliate him by asking non-bailable warrant to be issued against him and gain any sort of publicity.”

The lawyer said that he sought the appearance of the accused before this Court, so that he will not get any chance to make the mockery of the orders of this Court. It is pertinent to mentioned over here that the accused/non-applicant is involved in several other cases/scams which can be readable in newspapers and electronic media and therefore it is very much necessary to issue stringent directions to the Commissioner of Police, Nagpur to bring him before this Court positively on next date. It is needless to mention here that accused /non-applicant is having tendency to avoid the directions of several other courts as he thinks himself to be the supreme authority of the State, although he is very much present in Nagpur today as there is no working of Assembly today, therefore it is very much necessary for such a person to be brought before this Court in order to protect the interest of justice.

The applicant lawyer has prayed to the court to issue directions to the Commissioner of Police Nagpur for producing the accused/non-applicant Devendra Fadnavis in police squad before this Court. Pass any suitable order and relief which this Court deems fit in the aforesaid facts and circumstances and in the interest of justice.

Earlier, the court had granted Fadnavis exemption from appearance for the day in the case where he is accused of concealing information about two criminal matters against him in an election affidavit. The court had fixed January 4, 2020 as the next date of hearing in the case.