    Nagpur police urge citizens to write date in proper format to avoid misuse

    Nagpur: In a notable move to curb crimes, Nagpur Police have urged citizens to make a New Year resolution to write date in proper format. For example, police have asked Nagpurians to write date such as 01/01/2020 and not as 01/01/20 in any document. In a word of caution, police said that the date written as 01/01/20 can be changed to any year, for example, 01/01/2025, by unscrupulous elements for committing a crime.

    City police have appealed citizens to avoid misuse of the date. “Exercise caution while issuing or accepting important/personal documents at any given time or occasion,” police asserted.

