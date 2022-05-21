Adv Samarth highlights poor drainage system in Nagpur city

Advertisement

Nagpur: Adv Akshay Samarth, National Convener, Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan (All India Congress Committee) has highlighted the poor and dilapidated drainage system at many places throughout Nagpur city including Prabhag 15. “It is very natural for these cement pipes to get damaged and leak due to the gas and acid that builds up in the drainage line. In many places this gutter line is very old. According to that time, today’s population has increased to a great extent and due to excessive pressure on the gutter lines, the dirty water seeps into the ground and gets into the wells.” Adv Samarth stated.

He further said that these leaks also happen due to not cleaning the drains in the slums properly. Due to this, many wells of Prabhag 15 and Nagpur city get gutter water and it stinks. For this reason, the water of such a well is not only fit for drinking, but this water cannot even be used for any other purpose. Despite people facing acute shortage of water, the water of these wells cannot be used by them. Because of this, there is also a fear of spreading the water-borne diseases.