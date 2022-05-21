6 killed, 3 injured in accident in UP

Advertisement

Six members of a marriage party were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between an SUV and a tractor-trolley on the Tulsipur-Barhni National Highway in Balrampur, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place near Ganwaria trisection late on Friday when the victims were travelling from Laxmanpur to Bhagwanpur in Gasadi police station area, Balrampur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Saxena said .

A jeep, too, rammed into the SUV on its rear end, the SP said.