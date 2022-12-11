Watch PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express from Nagpur Railway Station

Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 12 December flagged off India’s sixth Vande Bharat Express between Bilaspur (Chattisgarh)-Nagpur (Maharashtra) route. PM Modi flagged off the train from Nagpur railway station and was accompanied by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari.

The Vande Bharat Express can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph and has travel classes like Shatabdi Train but with better facilities. It aims to provide a totally new travel experience to passengers.

Vande Bharat Express is India’s first semi-highspeed train equipped with world-class passenger amenities. It can achieve high speeds due to faster acceleration and deceleration and will reduce journey time by 25 percent to 45 percent.

The Vande Bharat Express train has an intelligent braking system that enables better acceleration and deceleration. All coaches are equipped with automatic doors; GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, on-board hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and comfortable seating. The executive class also has rotating chairs

Here are 5 points your need to know about the Bilaspur- Nagpur Vande Bharat Express

The Bilaspur- Nagpur Vande Bharat Express will be operated by the Southeast Central Railways (SECR).

It will have scheduled stops at Raipur, Durg and Gondia.

The Bilaspur-Nagpur Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week.

At the public function in Nagpur, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Nagpur Railway Station and Ajni Railway Station, to be redeveloped at a cost of about Rs 590 crore and Rs 360 crore respectively. Prime Minister will dedicate Government Maintenance Depot, Ajni (Nagpur) and Kohli-Narkher Section of Nagpur- Itarsi Third line project to the Nation. These projects have been developed at a cost of about Rs 110 crore and about Rs 450 crore respectively.

