Aditya Thackeray to visit Nagpur on February 14, sets review pollution status



Nagpur: Aditya Thackeray, Tourism and Environment Minister, will be on tour of Nagpur on February 14. During his tour, he will visit Fly Ash Pond at Nandgaon, which was recently in news over pollution.

After the visit in the morning, he will chair a meeting related to tourism development of Nagpur district at 2 pm, followed by another meeting regarding ‘Mazi Vasundhara’ campaign in Nagpur Division at 2.45 pm.

Interestingly, the ‘inauguration’ of Nagpur Flying Club at 6 pm has been included in his schedule. In November 2021, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had granted approval for two more years to the club. The approval of DGCA paved the way for actual pilot training.

The aviation training at the club had stopped since 2017 due to a variety of issues. It was not clear from the tour programme of Thackeray whether he would inaugurate Nagpur Flying Club or the training or some other facility there. At 8.30 pm, Thackeray will leave for Mumbai by a private aircraft, from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport at Nagpur.