Aditya TATA Cars launches Red Dark Edition

In an august ceremony at their MIDC Showroom, Aditya TATA Cars launched the ‘Red Dark Edition’.

The unveiling was done by the gracious hands of Justice Vikas Sirpurkar (Retd. Supreme Court), Mr. Susheel Bajpai, Regional Manager, West-2 (TMPVL) and JwalaDhote (President, Vidarbha AnnyayaNivaran Samiti), in the presence of Dealer Principal Dr. Prakash Jain, Mr. Aditya Jain and Aditya TATA Cars Director Adv. Udit Chakraborty.

TATA Motors has officially launched the Red Dark Editions of the Nexon, Harrier and Safari in India. The prices of the SUVs are Rs 12.35 lakh, Rs 21.77 lakh, and Rs 22.61 lakh respectively. (all prices, ex-showroom). Interested customers can book the SUVs against a token amount of Rs 30,000 from the authorised Tata Motors showroom.

The display of the cars is bigger in the Red Dark edition, powered by cutting-edge software and user interface improvements. The formerly partially digital instrument cluster is now fully digital. As the Jet Editions have been discontinued, these new SUVs will take their place at the pinnacle of the variant line-up.

Vehicles available in a Dark Red Edition have cosmetic upgrades made to their exteriors from the standard Dark Edition. The brake callipers, a tiny section of the front grille, and a brand-new appliqué on the front fenders are red. Interiors will feature Tata’s “Carnelian Red” colour scheme, which is sure to wow potential purchasers.

The leatherette seats, grab grips, and armrests in the front and back are all upholstered in this colour. Glossy black accents, which are strategically placed throughout the interior, complement the red accents. There’s red ambient lighting available for the door handles and the area surrounding the panoramic sunroof. The result is a very sleek car indeed.

