Actor Sameer Khakhar, best known for his role in the iconic television show Nukkad, has died. He was 71.

He was suffering from respiratory and other medical problems, and was admitted to the MM Hospital, Borivali, where he breathed his last. His funeral will take place today at 10.30 am and will proceed to Babhai Naka Crematorium, Borivali.

He had multiple organ failure and died at 4:30 am. He is survived by his wife.

