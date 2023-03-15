GENESIS 2K23 : State Level Inter-Polytechnic Mega Technical Event organized at Government Polytechnic Nagpur

Department of Electronics and Telecommunication Engg., Government Polytechnic Nagpur organized State Level Inter-polytechnic Mega Technical Event –GENESIS 2K23 by IETE Students Forum (ISF) on 3 rd and 4th March 2023. This two days event of technical and co curricular activities for the students of Polytechnics had participation of around 543 students from different Polytechnics from Maharashtra State.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Joshi, Director, MRSAC, was the chief guest for inauguration ceremony and Mr. Sandeep Tadas, Former Deputy Director,DTE office Mumbai, was the chief guest for prize distribution ceremony. Dr. M. B. Daigavane, Principal, Government Polytechnic Nagpur, shared his best wishes for the success of program.

Prof. Y. K. Chandarana, HOD APM dept, Prof. K.L. Meshram HOD MT dept, Dr. N. S. Pawar, IEI convener , Prof. A. Alegaokar, ISTE convener, Dr. G. K Awari HOD AU dept., Dr. P.Virkhare HOD TR dept graced event of GENESIS -2K23, with their presence and support. Dr.V. H. Mankar (HOD ETC I Shift), Dr. R. V. Yenkar (HOD ETC II Shift), ISF Convener Prof. Ujwala Potdar, ISF Advisor Prof. Sachin M. Kale, ISF co-convener Prof. Shyamal Pampattiwar and other

faculty and students were present.

On this occasion various Technical and non Technical events have been organized for the students like Model/Project exhibition, Quiz Art, Campus Experia, Swap N Solve, Online Chess, Movie Trivia and Battle Arena on 3rd and 4th March 2023. Also an expert session by MotivationalSpeaker, Mr. Kaustubh Wagh was arranged for the students.The program was hosted by Ms. Saloni Shahare, Mr. Tejas Gawande, Ms. Sakshi Shukla and Ms. Yogashree Gedam.

All Staff members, ISF Core Committee and students of Electronics and Telecommunication Engg. Department worked hard for the success of this program.

