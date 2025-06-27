Hookah parlour raided at Texas Smoke Shop in Besa, Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a decisive action against banned tobacco products, Hudkeshwar Police raided an illegal hookah parlour operating under the guise of a smoke shop at Besa-Pipla Road on Thursday night.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team conducted a raid at “Texas Smoke Shop” around 10:40 pm and found the owner, Sanan Vijay Shahu (19), a resident of Plot No. 9, Besa-Pipla Road, serving hookah laced with banned tobacco products to customers for monetary gains.

Police seized hookah pots, flavoured tobacco, and other related material worth Rs 32,080 from the premises. A case has been registered under Sections 5, 7, and 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA), at Hudkeshwar Police Station.

Gold Rate 27 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,400 /- Gold 22 KT 89,700 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The operation was conducted under the guidance of DCP Rashmita Rao (Zone 4), ACP Narendra Hiware (Ajni Division), and led by PI Dnyaneshwar Bhedodkar with assistance from police personnel Satish, Rajesh, Mukesh, and Manoj.