Actor Sonu Sood in Nagpur, joins crowdfunding to secure Rs 16 Cr life-saving shot for city kid

Nagpur: Sonu Sood, renowned Bollywood star turn Maseeha for many during devastating novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) has united with the “crowdfunding” cause of Nagpur parents to secure a shot worth Re 16 Crore to save their child.

A 15-year-old Vihaan is suffering from a rare and life-threatening disorder called Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Vihaan needs ‘Zolgesma’ — world’s costliest injection — to be imported from USA. Raising this hefty amount is impossible for a middle-class family in the Second Capital of the State. So, Vihaan’s parents – Dr Vikrant and Meenakshi Akulkwar — have already started crowd funding from March 1.

Notably, Vihaan needs this injection at the earliest and latest before his second birthday otherwise it could be too late. Five kids in India so far have received this injection through crowd funding and these kids are living a normal life now.

After coming across Akulkwar couple bid to save their child through social media, actor Sonu Sood decided to extend his help to Vihaan and amplify his parent’s effort.

