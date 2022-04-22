NMC, Green Vigil Foundation celebrate Earth Day

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Nagpur Smart City & Green Vigil Foundation commemorated Earth Day at Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Head Office, Civil Lines.

Earth Day is an annual event on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First held on April 22, 1970, it now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally by Earth Day Network including 1 billion people in more than 193 countries.

During the Earth Day program at NMC, Surbhi Jaiswal, Team Lead, Green Vigil Foundation & Co-ordinator Earth Day Network, India spoke on this year’s theme “Invest in our planet” & various activities of Earth Day Network. She highlighted ways and means of green living practices. Radhakrishnan B, Commissioner NMC spoke of the urgent need for public participation to combat the climate crisis by adopting eco-friendly lifestyles. Chinmay Gotmare, CEO, Smart City stressed that the human race is just a small part of the ecosystem, earth can survive without us but we can’t survive without Erath. All present during the occasion took green oath under the guidance of Radhakrishnan B, Commissioner NMC. Vote of thanks was proposed by Manish Soni, PRO, NMC

Prominently present during the occasion were Ram Joshi, Additional Commissioner, Deepak Kumar Meena , Additional Commissioner, Nirbhay Jain, Deputy Commissioner, Prakash Talewar , Chief Engineer, Kaustav Chatterjee, Founder Green Vigil Foundation

In the evening Nagpur Municipal Corporation & Green Vigil Foundation conducted a citizen outreach campaign at Maharajbagh on this year’s theme of Earth Day – Invest in our planet. During the campaign, members of Green Vigil Foundation discussed with citizen on Climate Change, Global warming, biodiversity loss and advocated on adopting green living practices, low carbon lifestyles, water sustainability practices, phasing out single use plastic and so on. The campaign received a huge response from citizens of Nagpur.

Dr. Karuna Singh, Country Director, India, Earth Day Network congratulated Nagpur Municipal Corporation & Green Vigil Foundation for their wonderful work and activities during Earth Day .

Team members of Green Vigil Foundation Kaustav Chatterjee, Surbhi Jaiswal, Mehul Kosurkar, Sheetal Choudhary, Bishnudeo Yadav, Shriya Jogey, Sujay Kalbande, Sakshi Mulekar, Tushar Deshmukh, Priya Yadav, Paras Jangade, Gauri Shrikhandkar, Trupti Bangadkar, Dhanashree Agre, Vaishnavi Fulkar , Deepak Prasad and others worked hard for the success of the campaign.

