Training Workshop at DNC

Nagpur: Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh institute of Management Technology & Resaerch, Department of Dhanwate College, Nagpur organized a successful “Training workshop”- for improvement in profile development of students on 19th April 2022 in the institute.

The main objective of the programme is to get Campus placement for the students in various companies’ like financial market, e-commerce industry and marketing segment. In the workshop following topics were covered like Companies information for upcoming campus placement by Dr. Kavita Patil, Resume writing by Dr Muktai Chavan, E-mail correspondence for Job applications by Dr Samrudhi Churad and Practical session on Tell me about yourself by Dr. Bhavini Patel.

Dr Mukul Burghate gave the inaugural speech and focused on importance of “content” in Resume and during the interview process and Dr. Kavita Patil, convenor of the workshop proposed the formal Vote of thanks. Dr. Rajesh Timane, HOD motivated the students to participate for maximum companies and Director Dr J. D. Wadate wished them huge success for their career journey. Overall more than 40 students participated in the Training workshop and it was a grand success.

