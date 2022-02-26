Actor Saqib Wani is getting trained by Ubaid Hafiz the the known magical fitness trainer from the Valley

Saqib Wani is preparing to set aflame with another upcoming pivotal role in Bollywood . The character demanded a certain look and fitness.

Ubaid Hafiz is a transformation king, apart from being an ace bodybuilder. He has helped many people in his field to transform their bodies. The recent one includes the Kashmir based actor Saqib Wani. He is Ubaid’s first Bollywood actor that got trained by him.

Ubaid is known for his own achievements which include getting Runner-up of the Men’s Physique Champion Mr Kashmir 2021, he trained Under 19 Ranji Trophy Players, Trained Bronze Medalist In Powerlifting Competition In 2021, and Trained First Powerliter Woman Of Kashmir to name a few.

On the other hand, he has his achievements in the field of powerlifting, where in he has gained his National Deadlift Championship

In Haryana Overall Silver Medallist Junior Category In 2009, Mr. Powerman 2020 Of Kashmir organized by the Kashmir Powerlifting Association wherein he emerged as the Overall Title Winner

With all his achievements, he has come up as a competent man in the industry apart from emerging as an example and role model for the youths in the valley.

His success has made him a calm and composed person with man of words and character. Thus these attributes in his personality speak a lot about him and his personality. He intends to fly high in the world of physical transformation, helping celebrities and actors like Wani to get into this character of his Bollywood film.

Thanks to the stringent workout sessions in the gym that helped the actor to change things around his life within 35 days.

It was intense overall training which included weight training aerobics, cardio,CrossFit that strengthened him to gain the look he wanted.

Ubaid is also gearing up for his next power building tournament to be held later this year.