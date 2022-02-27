Video: BJP-Congress representatives clash ahead of NMC Election in Jaripatka

Nagpur: In what could be termed as utterly deplorable, BJP and Congress workers reportedly engaged in a fight here on Sunday. According to sources, some miscreants had rushed into BJP’s Jan Sampark Karyalaya (Office) and had gone on a wild rampage.

Corporator Virendra Kukreja alleged that some Congress workers had allegedly entered into the BJP office and had gone on a rampage and had thrashed the office premises by breaking the office furniture, fitments and other things lying in the office. As soon as he learnt of what is happening in the BJP office, he and some of BJP Activists rushed to the BJP Jan Sampark Karyalaya and when the miscreants saw that the BJP activists have gathered in large numbers, they escaped from the premises. Virendra Kukreja also alleged that some of the women were ruffled and jostled up.

In the meantime, senior brass of Nagpur Police have rushed to the spot. Cops have beefed up the security arrangements in the vicinity.

More Details Awaited..