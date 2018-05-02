Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Actor, playwright Girish Karnad passes away

Girish Karnad

BENGALURU: Girish Karnad, veteran actor and playwright, and Jnanpith awardee, passed away this morning at around 6:30 am. He was 81.

Karnad was awarded the Padma Shri in 1974 and the Padma Bhushan in 1992.

Girish Karnad was born on May 19, 1938, in Mumbai and was a Rhodes Scholar at the University of Oxford, where he wrote his first play – the critically-acclaimed “Yayati” in 1961. Other acclaimed plays written by him include Tughlaq (1964), Hayavadana (1972).

He was also active in the world of cinema; he made his acting and screenwriting debut in a Kannada movie “Samskara” in 1970.

Author Amitav Ghosh, tweeted, “Saddened to hear of the passing of Girish Karnad – a great writer and a very important public voice. Thoughts are with @rkarnad and his family.”

