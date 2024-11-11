Activist Questions BJP’s Silence on Abuse Allegations Against Fuke Family

Advertisement

Nagpur: Social activist Aruna Sabane has raised serious questions about the government’s selective approach to protecting women, challenging the ruling BJP’s proclaimed support for women’s welfare. “The BJP runs numerous schemes for so-called ‘dear sisters.’ But is Priya Fuke, the daughter-in-law enduring severe physical and mental abuse from her BJP MLA husband’s family, not also a ‘dear sister’?” Sabane asked at a press conference on Monday, drawing attention to alleged threats and abuse faced by Fuke at the hands of her influential in-laws.

Sabane claimed that BJP MLA Parinay Fuke, along with his family, has subjected Priya Phuke to threats of rape and murder, yet no action has been taken against them. “Rather than acting against the MLA’s family, the police seem to be aligning with them,” Sabane stated, adding that Priya Phuke’s attempts to seek justice have been met with apathy from authorities.

According to Sabane, Priya was married to Sanket Fuke without being informed of his serious illness. After his death, Priya was reportedly restricted from leaving the house, and her ATM cards, bank passbooks, and jewelry were forcefully taken. Sabane further alleged that ₹3.3 crore was transferred from Priya’s Union Bank account in Dhantoli to her father-in-law Ramesh Phuke’s account through a forged signature. When Priya filed a complaint, she was allegedly threatened with harm to her mother and sister if she continued to pursue justice.

Sabane detailed the continued harassment Priya faces, stating that she was forced out of her home with her two children at 11 PM following Sanket’s death. She now survives on her mother’s pension, as her in-laws refuse to support her children’s education. Priya was also denied access to her husband’s 40% share in ‘Atasha Aashirwad Builders,’ which was allegedly transferred to her in-laws’ names.

In response to these allegations, a case was filed against MLA Parinay Fuke and five of his family members, but according to Sabane, political influence has stalled the investigation. “Ambazari Police, instead of assisting Priya, pressure her to provide evidence and witnesses,” Sabane claimed.

Priya Fuke herself spoke at the conference, revealing further issues with the Ambazari Police. “When I reported threats of rape and murder, they were reluctant to register my complaint. I was forced to gather evidence for fraud charges on my own,” she said. “Now, I am standing up for my children’s rights, despite the constant threats and harassment from the Fuke family,” Priya added, detailing how she has been targeted simply for seeking to reside in her legally-owned home.