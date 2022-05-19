In shambles: Beautification of Sakkardara Lake stuck due to lack of funds?

Nagpur: One more example of shabby affairs being run by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has come to the fore. Even after spending about Rs 8.5 crore, the work of beautification of Sakkardara Lake and gardens has come to a standstill. A total amount of Rs 24 crore has been approved for this. A proposal of Rs 10 crore has been prepared, out of which Rs 8.5 crore has been given to the contractor.
With the amount received, the contractor deepened the lake. However, the contractor left the job abruptly due to non-approval of the remaining expenses. Sakkardara is Bhonsle era lake. The Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) had beautified the lake by removing the slums in the front part of the lake . A garden and a large hall were built in front of the pond. It was given to Hotel Centre Point management for taking over the business on lease. But after five years, Hotel Centre Point management left the business after failing to profit from the job.
On the other hand, the contract for the garden in the middle of the pond was taken by a Corporator. Routine maintenance was done for a few years. However, after the expiry of the contract, the lake is in shambles. There is a lot of slush and mud in the lake. The water became muddy due to the immersion of the idols and material like flowers and garlands. The garden has also dried up. Now the lake is being beautified again.
Sakkardara Lake is very important for the citizens of South Nagpur. In future, it can be available as a great option for the entertainment of the citizens of the area. Keeping this in mind, the government has also approved this project. It will be developed with a special fund of the Government of Maharashtra.
The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has got permission from the Maharashtra Government to spend Rs 24 crore on the beautification and development of Sakkardara Lake. Under this, a proposal of Rs 10 crore was prepared and work orders worth Rs 8.35 crore were issued. But for the last few days the work has come to a standstill due to non-receipt of funds from the government. The lake is to be developed under the ‘Street for People’ scheme.
The Sakkardara Lake has been selected by Nagpur Smart City under ‘Street for People’ scheme. The total area of the Sakkardara Lake is 7.80 hectares and the area of the lake is 3.68 hectares. The NMC is proposing to develop a playground, amphitheatre, food court, park and park for the children. Jakhapur Jagdamba Construction Company is developing the lake.