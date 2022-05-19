In shambles: Beautification of Sakkardara Lake stuck due to lack of funds?

Advertisement

Nagpur: One more example of shabby affairs being run by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has come to the fore. Even after spending about Rs 8.5 crore, the work of beautification of Sakkardara Lake and gardens has come to a standstill. A total amount of Rs 24 crore has been approved for this. A proposal of Rs 10 crore has been prepared, out of which Rs 8.5 crore has been given to the contractor.

With the amount received, the contractor deepened the lake. However, the contractor left the job abruptly due to non-approval of the remaining expenses. Sakkardara is Bhonsle era lake. The Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) had beautified the lake by removing the slums in the front part of the lake . A garden and a large hall were built in front of the pond. It was given to Hotel Centre Point management for taking over the business on lease. But after five years, Hotel Centre Point management left the business after failing to profit from the job.