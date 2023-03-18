“Action will be taken if….”:Nagpur CP on MC Stan show

Nagpur: Amid threats of disruption from organizations like Bajrang Dal and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), the MC Stan Show in Nagpur has promised to ensure “No Vulgarity” at the event, scheduled to take place at Halff Time Venue on Amravati Road on Saturday. This written promise has given hope to the Big Boss winner’s fans.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar informed Nagpur Today that the organizers had submitted a written application to the Nagpur Police promising “No Vulgarity” at the event. Following this, the police have given their approval for the show. CP Kumar has also warned the various organizations that called for a protest and threatened to disrupt MC Stan’s show in Nagpur of strict action if they create any law and order issues.

Despite the brewing controversy and demands for a ban from Bajrang Dal and MNS, around 4,000 tickets have already been sold, indicating a high level of anticipation among fans. MC Stan had previously performed in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Bangalore as part of his tour “MC Stan Hasti Ka Basti”. However, his performance in Indore on 17th March was disrupted by Bajrang Dal members who created chaos on stage and at the venue.

MC Stan’s upcoming show in Nagpur had also faced similar threats, but CP Kumar’s assurance has brought relief to his fans.

Its may be noted that MC Stan’s concert was canceled in Indore as Bajrang Dal members create havoc on stage , see Video below

– Shubham Nagdeve

