Cops bust rave party with nudity, drugs in Nagpur; no action taken

Nagpur: Police reportedly busted a rave party with over 20 female dancers at a farmhouse belonging to a person named Agrawal near Raj Royal Lawn on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. However, according to reliable sources, the matter was settled, and all were let go, the reasons best known to the cops present at the spot.

Sources say that the party was a lavish affair with loud music, alcohol, drugs, and female dancers. At around 12:30 am on Saturday, a police patrolling van passing on Nagpur-Kamptee Road heard a loud noise coming from the farmhouse and decided to investigate.

Upon entering the farmhouse, the revelers reportedly panicked and threw away the drugs and hid the female dancers in the rooms. However, the police found the girls upon scanning the room.

As the owner of the property was an influential person, the police allegedly settled the matter. However, reliable sources informed Nagpur Today about the incident, prompting the top brass of Nagpur Police to take necessary action in this connection.

