Action taken against verification committee member for threatening RTE parents

Nagpur: Before taking any action regarding the parents who have got admission under the Right to Education, a resolution has to be passed before the committee, on the basis that only the people of the education department have the right to go to the parent’s house or call him and so on. Documents cannot be made public without breach of confidentiality.

But by making the information public and going to the houses and making the documents public, it was found guilty in this context and against Sajid Sajjad Hussain Shakir on Monday afternoon in the office of the Committee of RTE Verification URC 2, under the chairmanship of Chairman Sushil Bansod, action was taken by giving a “show cause notice” for breach of confidentiality, on which all the members of the committee approved and taking the complaint seriously, further action would be taken after the reply is received within a week.

Advertisement

RTE Action Committee Chairman Mohd Shahid Sharif and other parents had complained about Omkar Sardar, a member of the committee, on which this decision was taken.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement