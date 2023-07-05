NCP’s Nagpur unit to stay with Sharad Pawar

Nagpur: With Ajit Pawar, senior leader of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) joining Shinde-Fadnavis Government, the split in the party has come to the fore. The Nagpur unit extended its full support to the Sharad Pawar group of the party and decided not to go with Ajit Pawar. Other leaders including State Vice President Anil Ahirkar, General Secretary Shrikant Shivankar, Dinanath Padole, Dilip Pankule are in dilemma.

Meanwhile, State Vice President Abha Pandey has joined Ajit Pawar group. An important meeting of Nagpur City Executive was held at Party’s Ganeshpeth office on Tuesday, presided over by City President Duneshwar Pethe. In this meeting, all regional office bearers of Nagpur city, city executive office bearers, divisional presidents, frontal and cell presidents, and all officials and workers participated. All unanimously decided to go with Sharad Pawar.

The resolutions were put forth in this meeting. They include the events that are happening within the party since July 2 due to which the party was divided into two parts. Pethe said, “When the party is in crisis, full support needs to be extended to Sharad Pawar. Under his leadership as well as the State President Jayant Patil, the party workers would work harder. The meeting unanimously approves the proposal that the Nagpur City Executive will continue to function as per the instruction of Jayant Patil, former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and ex-Minister Rameshchandra Bang.”

Meanwhile Anil Ahirkar interacted with media persons along with Shrikant Shivankar and made it clear that they all are in dilemma due to the rumble in the party. Ahirkar said, “We are confused about whom to join. At present, we have decided to join the group which would get the Party’s official symbol. We are going to Mumbai on Wednesday and will participate in the separate meetings called by Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar both. I, along with Shivankar, ex-MLA Dinanath Padole, Dilip Pankule and others will not join either of the groups and maintain the status quo.”

Abha Pandey went to Mumbai on Monday and met Ajit Pawar, extending her support to him. Pawar welcomed her in his group. What position she will get is still uncertain. But she expressed that she would work with full force to strengthen the Ajit Pawar group in Nagpur.

