Action initiated against illegally parked pvt buses near Ganeshpeth Bus Stand

Nagpur: In a significant development, the Traffic Police and Regional Transport Office (RTO) have taken action against private buses parked illegally on the road near Ganeshpeth Bus Stand. This initiative comes following the instructions of Sandeep Joshi, the Honorary Secretary to Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister.

Joshi, who had received numerous complaints regarding the traffic congestion and heightened risk of accidents caused by these parked buses, convened a joint meeting of officials from the Traffic Police and RTO to address the issue.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that the presence of private transport buses parked on the road near Ganeshpeth Bus Stand not only posed a threat to public safety but also affected the movement of Union Ministers. In light of these concerns, Joshi proposed the cancellation of licenses and permits of such private transport buses, emphasizing the need for strict action against the violators. Responding to his suggestion, the authorities wasted no time in initiating action against the illegally parked buses.

A press release issued by Joshi’s office stated that this enforcement drive is part of an ongoing effort to ensure compliance with the rules and regulations. The action taken against the illegally parked private buses near Ganeshpeth Bus Stand serves as a warning to other offenders and reaffirms the commitment of the Traffic Police and RTO to maintain order on the roads.

The joint initiative by the Traffic Police and RTO reflects the government’s dedication to addressing public grievances promptly. By cracking down on illegally parked private buses, the authorities aim to alleviate traffic congestion, mitigate the risk of accidents, and provide a safer environment for both commuters and pedestrians in the vicinity of Ganeshpeth Bus Stand.

As the action continues, it is expected to deter future violations and contribute to a more streamlined traffic system. The collaboration between the Traffic Police, RTO, and the involvement of Sandeep Joshi’s office in resolving this issue exemplify the commitment of the government to enhance public safety and improve transportation infrastructure in the region.

