Drug peddler booked for abetting youth’s suicide in Nagpur

Nagpur: Lakadganj Police have booked a mephedrone (MD) supplier for making a youth drug addict and abetting the latter to commit suicide.

Identified as Sohail Idris Mirza (27), the accused is a resident of Mankapur. Anuj Ajay Gupta (24), a resident of House No 49-A, Shree Tulsi Niwas, near Nehru Statue, Lakadganj, hanged himself from the ceiling fan using a saree in his bedroom around 1 am on June 25. The bedroom was latched from inside. His elder brother Sarthak (27) peeped through the window and found him hanging. Sarthak quickly brought Anuj down with the help of family members after breaking open the door of the bedroom and rushed him to New Era Hospital. After examining Anuj, the doctors declared him dead.

Anuj, who was addicted to mephedrone (MD) powder, left a suicide note stating that the accused Sohail Idris Mirza made him a drug addict. Later, Sohail himself started selling him MD powder. As a result, he was debt-ridden due to this habit and was being harassed by Sohail for money. Moreover, Sohail started coming to his house and threatened him of dire consequences if he failed to give him the drug money.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by deceased’s brother Sarthak and the suicide note, police registered a case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code against the drug peddler Sohail. Further investigations are underway.

