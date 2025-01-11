Nagpur’s KGNPS celebrates annual sports ‘Champions in Action-Eco Warriors in Stride’

Advertisement













Nagpur: The Nagpur-based Knowledge Gaining Nest Public School (KGNPS) recently celebrated their annual sports ‘Champions in Action-Eco Warriors in Stride’. This was their 16th Annual Day event.

Primary students marched with placards promoting eco-friendly practices. Students shared information on few Indian eco-warriors, about environmental conservation and importance of sustainable living. Superb Karate and Self Defence display by STEPS Karate Club led by coach 5th Dan, Shihan Shahwar Khan and brilliantly choreographed drills by teachers on save water, say no to plastic, use of solar energy, say no to junk food were performed.

Fathers also participated along with their wards in few races. The esteem guests Tanveer Mirza, President of Nagpur First and Yashodhara Foundation , Ayesha Mirza, Fauzia & Aafaque Faizi, Dr. Meraj Shaikh , Dr. Irfania Shaikh, Finger Artist Sukunat Quazi , Dr. Shoeb Waheed, Khalid Khan, Ziya of PSF , Suraj Shrivastava & his team members of Nagpur Ploggers, Nusrat Arshad, Rahila Baig, Shruti were prominently present and highly appreciated the creative display.

Dr. Shazia Khan, Founder Director of STEPS PLAYSCHOOL acknowledged the presence of guests and parents present in large numbers and congratulated the students, staff and parent volunteers for the success of the program. Principals of city schools and academicians graced the event.

Yashodhara Foundation, NGO promoting sustainable living initiatives and Professional Solidarity Forum promoting physical, mental and moral fitness in youth were felicitated for their commendable work. The event was ably supported by Galaxy Interiors, Prolife Mediclave, Sunshine Solar Energy, Elite X Gym and Physiocare, Wastechpro Smart Home Solutions, Nagpur Ploggers- plastic free city, Wedreamcrafters and Rabbani Events.

The anchors were Veena Pillai & Mukteshwari Sahu. School report was presented by Bina Rehman. Centre Head, Manisha Kadwe proposed the vote of thanks.