Accountant cheats MIDC company of Rs 3.50 lakh

Nagpur: A company accountant breached the trust and cheated his employer to the tune of Rs 3.50 lakh fraudulently. MIDC police have booked the accused but no arrest has been made so far.

The complainant, Eknath Gangadhar Purohit (50), resident of Plot No. 136, Bhausaheb Survey Nagar, told MIDC that he runs a company named S S Company situated at J27, MIDC. Eknath had employed the accused Ganesh Kadam (30), resident of Rai Town-2, as assistant accountant in his company. The company’s account is in Punjab National Bank, MIDC Branch, and the accused was handling the transactions. On March 3, 2020, Eknath had signed a cheque for paying MSEB bill and had kept the cheque in an almirah. However, the accused Ganesh Kadam took the advantage of the signed cheque and transferred an amount of Rs 3.50 lakh in the account of one Dinesh Pandurang Agiwale in Bank of Maharashtra, Bengaluru through RTGS.

The accused Kadam withdrew Rs 20,000 from that account. When Eknath came to know about the transaction, he tried to contact the accused but his phone was switched off. Subsequently, Ekanth rushed to the Punjab National Bank, MIDC Branch where he was told that the Rs 3.50 lakh has been transferred to the account of Dinesh Agiwale. Shocked Eknath immediately requested the bank to freeze the amount. Later Eknath lodged a complaint with MIDC police in this connection.

API Kale has booked the accused Ganesh Kadam under Section 408 of the IPC and probing the matter further. No arrest has been made in the case so far.