One more gang planning robbery arrested in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: In another incident of its kind, a gang of six armed goons, planning a dacoity, has been arrested by Hudkeshwar police late Tuesday night. Cops have seized a sword, big knife, spear, chilli powder, iron rod, and nylon rope from possession of the arrested accused. A member of the gang managed to escape taking advantage of darkness and is being searched.

A squad of Hudkeshwar police led by PSI Pankaj Damodar Lahane was on patrol duty on Tuesday night. The police team received information that a gang of some suspicious persons had assembled at a dilapidated and abandoned room on a vacant plot near Nimbalkar High School, Shahu Nagar. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the cops rushed to the spot and surrounded the gang that was planning robbery or a major crime at a place. The cops detained them and questioned about the motive behind gathering at the secluded spot at odd hours.

The gang members revealed their names as Roshan Ashokrao Katole ((23), resident of Soubhagya Nagar, Ruchit Krishnarao Kadu (27), Akshay alias Dattu Rajesh Balbudhe (20), Yash Laxmiprasad Bhoyar (23), all residents of New Mhalginagar, Sahil Digheshwar Dahikar (19), resident of Indranagar, Narsala Road, and Sagar alias Pichkari Rajendra Mahatme (27) of Plot No. 63, Brahmanagar. The seventh member of the gang, Pravin alias Chuti Chavan (23), resident of Dubey Nagar, managed to flee the spot taking advantage of darkness and is being searched.

Cops have recovered a sword, big knife, spear, chilli powder, iron rod, and nylon rope from possession of the arrested accused.

The arrested six accused have been booked under Sections 399, 188, 270 of the IPC read with Section 4+25 of Arms Act and Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and put behind the bars.