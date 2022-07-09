17-yr old girl raped on marriage pretext, delivers baby; accused arrested by Wadi cops

Advertisement

Nagpur: Wadi police have arrested a youth on the charges of raping a minor girl on the pretext of marriage and impregnating her. The accused refused to marry and also doled out threats to kill her parents if she narrated her ordeal to anyone. The victim girl delivered a baby at Lata Mangeshkar Hospital.

According to police, the accused Amol Rohidas Sasane (24), residing in Wadi police area, befriended the 17-year old girl, residing in the same area. With lure of marriage, the accused exploited the girl sexually between September 1, 2020 and March 1, 2022. In the meantime, the girl came to know that she was pregnant. Subsequently, she asked the accused Amol to marry her. But the accused not only refused to marry her but also threatened to kill her parents if she opened her mouth.

On July 7, the parents of the girl took her to Lata Mangeshkar Hospital where doctors told them that she was 7-month pregnant. Doctors treated her. During the treatment the victim girl delivered a baby boy in the hospital.

Wadi ASI Duryodhan, acting on the girl’s complaint, booked the accused Amol Sasane under Sections 376(2)(N), 506 of the IPC read with Sections 4, 8, 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and placed him under arrest. Further probe is underway.

