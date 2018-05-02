‘Accidental swearing-in’: Raut on Maha drama

On Sunday morning, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut put up a tweet to comment on the potboiler that is Maharashtra politics.

On a single tweet, the Sena leader wrote, “Accidental Shapath grahan (swearing-in).”

For those who don’t remember, Saturday was a day of shocks and surprises in Maharashtra.

Early on Saturday morning, BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister with NCP’s Ajit Pawar.

This set the ball rolling with NCP chief Sharad Pawar stating that the decision to side with the BJP was his nephew’s alone and not his.

The Pawar-led party also had a meet in the evening in which they decided to remove Ajit Pawar as the legislature party leader and also moved all their MLAs to a hotel in Mumbai’s Powai area.

Additionally, the Sena, NCP and Congress also moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the Maharashtra governor’s decision to swear-in BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and demanded an immediate floor test to avoid “further horse trading”.

A bench of justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna will hear the plea on Sunday at 11:30 am.