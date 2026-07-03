ACB Nagpur honours prosecutors, court officers for securing convictions in corruption cases

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Nagpur: Reinforcing that the fight against corruption does not end with trapping accused public servants but culminates in securing their conviction in court, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Nagpur Range, felicitated government prosecutors and court liaison officers for their outstanding role in ensuring successful prosecution of corruption cases.

At a special felicitation ceremony, ACB Nagpur highlighted several corruption cases decided during 2025 and 2026, in which accused public servants were convicted based on strong evidence and effective legal representation presented before the courts.

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Addressing the gathering, ACB officials said that while trap operations are the first step in combating corruption, the real success lies in obtaining convictions against corrupt public servants. They emphasised that court convictions create a strong deterrent against corruption and send a clear message that corrupt practices will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Officials noted that trap and investigating officers serve as the frontline force in exposing corruption, while government prosecutors play a decisive role in ensuring justice by effectively presenting evidence before the courts and countering the defence arguments put forward by the accused.

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Recognising their exemplary performance, ACB honoured Government Prosecutors Leeladhar Shendre, Pankaj Tapase, Girish Dubey, Abhay Jikar and Ravikumar Ashtonkar for their contribution in securing convictions in corruption cases.

The bureau also felicitated its Court Liaison Officers for their dedicated efforts in coordinating legal proceedings. Those honoured included Police Inspector Mayur Chourasia, Police Head Constable Rahul Barai, Police Head Constable Prakash Dhamgaye and Woman Police Constable Ashwini Mohod.

The ACB stated that convictions in these cases were delivered by District Judges R.R. Bhosale, P.R. Kadam, D.B. Mahaladkar, Zahir Abbas A. Shaikh and Mohte Singh Badar, reflecting the effectiveness of both investigation and prosecution in corruption-related cases.

ACB appeals to citizens

The Anti-Corruption Bureau also appealed to citizens of Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts to immediately report any instance where a government officer, employee or any person claiming to act on their behalf demands a bribe over and above the prescribed government fee for carrying out official work.

The bureau assured the public that every complaint would be acted upon promptly. It further stated that the money used during trap operations would be returned to the complainant within the stipulated period and that the complainant’s legitimate government work would be completed in accordance with the law.

Through the initiative, ACB Nagpur reiterated that its mission extends beyond arresting corrupt officials. Its primary objective, officials said, is to ensure that offenders are successfully prosecuted and convicted in court, thereby strengthening transparency in governance and reinforcing public confidence in the justice system.

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