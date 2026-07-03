Result of CA Foundation exam held in May 2026 declared

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New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday declared the results of the CA Foundation Examination held in May 2026, with an overall pass percentage of 20.09%. Out of 90,217 candidates who appeared for the examination, 18,124 successfully cleared the first stage of the Chartered Accountancy course.

According to the result statistics released by ICAI, 46,798 male candidates appeared for the examination, of whom 9,769 passed, registering a pass percentage of 20.88%. Among female candidates, 43,419 appeared and 8,355 qualified, recording a pass percentage of 19.24%.

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Overall, 90,217 candidates took the examination, while 18,124 cleared it, resulting in a combined pass percentage of 20.09%.

The examination was conducted across 609 centres in India and abroad. A total of 1,06,144 candidates had registered for the examination.

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Sakshi Jain of Nashik secured the All India First Rank, scoring 371 out of 400 marks (92.75%). Ayanabbas Ajani of Chandrapur bagged the Second Rank with 367 marks (91.75%), while Radha Unmesh Mulay of Pune secured the Third Rank with 365 marks (91.25%).

Congratulating the successful candidates, CA Prasanna Kumar D, President of ICAI, said the achievement marks the beginning of a transformative journey towards becoming a Chartered Accountant.

“This success marks the beginning of a transformative journey towards becoming a Chartered Accountant. The road ahead will be challenging, but it also offers immense opportunities to learn, grow and excel. Stay focused, disciplined and keep learning with passion and purpose for achieving your goal. I wish you every success as you embark on the next phase of your CA journey,” he said.

ICAI has made the results and detailed scorecards available on its official results portal https://caresults.icai.org/. Candidates can access their results by entering their registration number and roll number.

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