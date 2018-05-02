ACB arrests Pragatik Madhyamik Vidyalaya’s principal, sr clerk for taking bribe from rtd teacher

Nagpur: The headmaster (HM) and clerk of a government school in Koradi have been arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe from a retired staffer, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Monday.

Anil Ramdhan Sangne (57) and senior clerk Prashant Wamanrao Kuralkar (52) of the Pragatik Madhyamik Vidyalaya had allegedly asked the retired teacher to give them ₹20,500 for clearing his pension, the ACB said in a release.

According to ACB sources, the complainant is resident of Koradi and was retired from school as an assistant teacher on August 31, 2020. However, despite the long wait, when his pension didn’t start, the complainant approached Sangne. Sangne then directed him to meet Kuralkar. Kuralkar had told him that he needs some documents and approvals from HM. To clear those documents, the duo then demanded ₹20,500 from him on the pretext of school maintenance.

The complainant then approached the ACB which laid a trap and nabbed the duo while they were accepting money from him at school on Monday, the release said.

The two accused were subsequently arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, it added.



