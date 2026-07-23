Academy of Cancer Sciences Nagpur to Install New Governing Body

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Nagpur: The Academy of Cancer Sciences (ACS), Nagpur, a leading professional association of oncology specialists, will install its newly elected Governing Body for the 2026–2028 term during a formal ceremony on Sunday, July 26, at 9:00 AM at Hotel Centre Point, Ramdaspeth.

The ceremony will mark the installation of Dr. Sushil Mandhaniya as President and Dr. Amol Dongre as Honorary Secretary, along with the newly elected Executive Committee members.

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The event will be graced by Padma Shri Dr. Abhay Bang, renowned social activist and Director of SEARCH, Gadchiroli, as the Chief Guest, while Dr. Shripad D. Banavali, Former Dean (Academics), Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, will attend as the Guest of Honour.

Following the installation ceremony, the Academy will host a comprehensive scientific programme featuring thesis presentations, keynote lectures, the Presidential Oration, a public forum, and expert discussions on the latest developments in oncology. The programme is expected to bring together eminent cancer surgeons, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, researchers, and healthcare professionals from Vidarbha and across India.

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Addressing the growing burden of cancer, the Academy reiterated its commitment to promoting cancer awareness, early diagnosis, multidisciplinary treatment, research, and continuous medical education. Through scientific initiatives and community outreach programmes, ACS aims to strengthen evidence-based cancer care and improve patient outcomes across Vidarbha and Central India.

Speaking ahead of the installation, Dr. Sushil Mandhaniya, President of the Academy of Cancer Sciences Nagpur, said the organisation would focus on academic excellence, collaborative cancer research, continuous medical education, and expanding access to quality oncology services. He also stressed the importance of cancer prevention, screening, and early diagnosis in saving lives.

Dr. Amol Dongre, Honorary Secretary, said the Academy would continue to create meaningful platforms for scientific exchange, multidisciplinary collaboration, and skill development while intensifying public awareness campaigns on cancer prevention, early detection, and timely treatment.

New Governing Body (2026–2028)

President: Dr. Sushil Mandhaniya

Vice President: Dr. Saurabh Prasad

Honorary Secretary: Dr. Amol Dongre

Joint Secretaries: Dr. Mukesh Bang and Dr. Abhishek Vaidya

Treasurer: Dr. Amit Jaiswal

The Governing Body will be supported by Executive Committee Members and District Representatives from across Vidarbha, working collectively to promote cancer education, research, awareness, and patient care.

The installation ceremony and scientific programme are expected to further strengthen collaboration among oncology professionals and reaffirm the Academy’s commitment to delivering excellence in cancer care while enhancing public awareness about prevention, early diagnosis, and timely treatment.

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