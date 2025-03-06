Abu Azmi will be ‘100%’ in jail, says Fadnavis amid row over Aurangzeb remark

The CM also said police have booked Nagpur-based Prashant Koratkar for allegedly threatening a historian and making derogatory comments against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Sambhaji Maharaj

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi, suspended from the Maharashtra assembly over his remarks praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, will be “100 per cent” put in jail, Chief Minister Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the Legislative Council.

Members of the treasury benches asserted in the Assembly that Aurangzeb’s praise amounted to insult of Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his warrior-son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, both revered figures in Maharashtra.

Azmi, suspended from the Assembly till the ongoing budget session ends on March 26, protested against the action, saying he has been punished despite retracting his controversial remarks.

In the Legislative Council, when Fadnavis was asked by Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve of the Shiv Sena (UBT) why Azmi was not jailed for his remarks, he said the MLA from Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar in Mumbai will be “100 per cent” put in jail.

Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray, an MLC, asserted no one should dare speak against national icons and it is the government’s responsibility to take strict action against those who make offensive remarks against them. “Azmi should be permanently suspended from the Assembly,” Thackeray demanded.

In a video statement released by Azmi’s office, the Samajwadi Party asserted he had not said anything wrong, but retracted the comments, which he made outside the Assembly, to ensure the House functions properly. “Still I was suspended,” he said.

Azmi had said during Aurangzeb’s reign, India’s border reached Afghanistan and Burma (Myanmar). “Our GDP accounted for 24 per cent (of the world GDP) and India was called a golden sparrow during his regime,” claimed the SP MLA.

Asked about the fight between Aurangzeb and Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Azmi had termed it a political battle.

His comments rocked both Houses of the State Legislature on Tuesday, with members of the ruling side demanding his suspension and filing of treason charges.

On Wednesday, the issue was also raised in the Legislative Council, where the Opposition demanded action against actor Rahul Solapurkar and former journalist Prashant Koratkar, who are facing criticism for their alleged objectionable comments on national icons.

Police have booked Nagpur-based Koratkar for allegedly threatening a historian and making derogatory comments against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Sambhaji Maharaj. Solapurkar is alleged to have made “offensive” remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Bhai Jagtap (Congress) said there cannot be different yardsticks in dealing with comments made by Azmi and those uttered by Koratkar and Solapurkar.

Danve (Shiv Sena-UBT) noted Solapurkar has been appointed on the cultural committee of Pune Municipal Corporation. Koratkar’s mobile has been confiscated but he has not been arrested. The government should walk the talk, the Leader of Opposition said.

Fadnavis said Koratkar has sought a stay from a court in Kolhapur on action against him and that this will be challenged in the higher court.

The CM warned whoever insults Chhatrapati Shivaji and Chhatrapati Sambhaji will not be spared.

Fadnavis attacked the Opposition for their selective approach and said they did not say anything about critical remarks made by NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru about Chhatrapati Shivaji.