Worrying picture: Rs 7,634 crore robbed by cyber crooks in 1 year in Maharashtra: Data

Nagpur: Maharashtra is witnessing an alarming surge in cyber fraud, with financial losses reaching a staggering ₹7,634 crore in the past year. A total of 8,947 cybercrime cases were registered across the State in 2024, highlighting the growing threat of digital scams. According to official data, Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune, and Thane emerged as the worst-affected cities.

Pune reported the highest financial losses, amounting to ₹6,707 crore, while Mumbai recorded the most cases, with 4,849 complaints filed. Nagpur registered 212 cases, with total fraud-related losses estimated at ₹63.85 crore. This data was disclosed in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in response to a starred question, underscoring the urgent need for stronger cybercrime prevention measures.

The data presented in the Assembly highlights the scale of financial deception taking place through online platforms, banking fraud, and digital payment scams. What is more concerning is the low conviction rate, with only a handful of arrests made despite the massive financial losses suffered by citizens. The figures paint a worrying picture of cybercrime enforcement in the State and the urgent need for stronger digital security measures.

During the ongoing budget session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, cyber fraud cases became a key topic of discussion. Several MLAs, including Mohan Mate, Jyoti Gaikwad, Vikas Thakre, Amin Patel, and Sunil Prabhu, raised serious concerns over the growing number of cybercrime cases. They pointed out that common citizens are being targeted through fake investment schemes, phishing attacks, and digital payment frauds, leading to significant financial losses.

In response, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis provided a written reply, revealing a detailed breakdown of cyber fraud cases across major cities. According to the data, Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune, and Thane were the worst-affected cities in the state. Mumbai reported 4,849 cases, resulting in financial losses of Rs 888.29 crore, with 757 individuals arrested. In Thane, 680 cases were filed, leading to losses of Rs 174.04 crore, but only 13 arrests were made.

Nagpur recorded 212 cases with a total fraud amount of Rs 63.85 crore, and only five suspects were apprehended. Pune, despite having a lower number of cases at 1,504, reported the highest financial losses of Rs 6,707 crore. However, shockingly, only nine arrests were made in these cases.