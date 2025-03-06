Short film “Nayi Soch 112” released in collaboration with Nagpur Police

"Nayi Soch 112" is not just a film; it is a social message -- an initiative that empowers women with awareness about their safety and promotes the use of the critical emergency helpline

Nagpur: The short film “Nayi Soch 112”, produced by Orange City Productions in collaboration with Nagpur Police, was officially released on March 6 at the Police Headquarters in the city. The film is now available for streaming on Orange City Productions’ YouTube channel.

The film was launched by Commissioner of Police, Nagpur City, Dr. Ravinder Singal, Joint Commissioner of Police Nisar Tamboli, and Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Patil in the presence of senior officials of the Nagpur Police Department.

The primary aim of “Nayi Soch 112” is to raise awareness about women’s safety and the emergency helpline number 112. The film has been made with the full support and cooperation of the Nagpur Police Department.

Key team members

• Producer: Satish Mohod

• Writer & Director: Nikhil Vasantrao Shirbhate

• Lead Actor: Mohana Ramteke

• Supporting Cast: Samar Shukla, Harshal Chandekar, Prajwal Bhoyar, Pawan Kalbhende, Kapil Parage, Rupali More, Swapnil Bhongade, and the Nagpur City Police team

• Executive Producer: Shraddha Shirbhate

• Director of Photography: Chandan Pandit

• Second Camera: Pratik Thakre

• Music Composer: Mukul Kashikar

• Editors: Jagriti Bhongale, Pratik Thakre

• Creative Head: Sandeep Tikkas

• Production Manager: Karishma Borkhede

• Costume Designer: Vaishnavi Ramteke

• Associate Director: Chetan Singal

• Assistant Director: Sarthak Dev

• Technical & Production Team: Contributed to the film’s success

Highlights & public response

• The film was shot at various locations in Nagpur with support from the police department to maintain authenticity.

• It effectively highlights crucial aspects of women’s safety, aiming to drive positive change in society.

• The film has received an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers, including police officials, social activists, and the general public, who have praised it as a significant step toward raising awareness.

• The Nagpur Police Department plans to screen the film in schools and colleges to educate the younger generation on the importance of using Helpline 112 effectively.

“Nayi Soch 112” is not just a film; it is a social message — an initiative that empowers women with awareness about their safety and promotes the use of the critical emergency helpline.

“Nayi Soch 112” is now available on Orange City Productions’ YouTube channel.