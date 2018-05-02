Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Jul 17th, 2019

Absconding robber nabbed by Jaripatka cops

Nagpur: Jaripatka police nabbed an absconding robber and recovered stolen gold ornaments from his possession.

According to police, two unidentified persons had recently robbed the complainant Vilas Bhande (18), resident of Plot No. 58, Mahavir Nagar, Jariptka, whe he had gone to an ATM. When Vilas came out of the ATM, the two goons demanded Rs 300 from him at knife point and snatched his mobile phone worth Rs 5,000. After registering a case, cops had started probe.

During the investigation, cops managed to nab one of the accused named Abhishek alias Abhi Ganesh Ambade (19), resident of New Indora, Republican Nagar and seized an Activa moped used in the crime. However, the second accused named Ashish alias Chendya Kailas Gajbhiye of the same area had gone absconding. A team of cops was on his trail. After painstaking probe and tip-off, cops succeeded in arresting the absconding accused Ashish on Tuesday.

The accused Ashish Gajbhiye, during questioning, told caps that when he was fleeing from Nagpur to Raipur in Hawrah Express, he had stolen purse of a woman in AC coach. The purse contained gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 1.25 lakh. When contacted, the Raipur police confirmed the theft and registration of a case in this connection. Cops have recovered the stolen ornaments from the accused Ashish.

The task was carried out by Senior PI PB Pote, Second PI D D Landge, PSI V B Pawar, constable Sanjay Raisane, and other staff including Umesh Sangle, Sandeep Wankhede, Chhatrapal Chaudhari, Pawan Yadav under the guidance of DCP Zone 5.

