Abha Harne shines in CBSE National Swimming Championship

Nagpur,: Abha Harne has won three models in CBSE National Swimming Championship held in Rajkot Gujrat., recently. She has won bronze medals in 50 meter freestyle, 50 meter breaststroke and 200 meste Individual Medley. The compition was conducted from 21st to 24th Jan 2023 and more than 1000 swimmers across India and abroad participated.

Abha who hails from Warora is thankful to her coaches , schools administration and Chandrapur District Swimming Association for support.

