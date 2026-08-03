Nagpur woman Aashi De found dead in Kanhan River; police probe suspicious circumstances

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Nagpur: Sensation prevailed after the body of city-based young woman Aashi De was found in the waters beneath the Kanhan River bridge in Nagpur Rural during the early hours of Monday. As the initial examination indicated suspicious circumstances surrounding her death, Kanhan police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination while investigating various possibilities.

According to information available, around 3 am on Monday, Kanhan police received information about a woman’s body floating in the river. A police team immediately rushed to the spot and retrieved the body from the water. Initially, the identity of the deceased could not be established, but based on photographs and other available details, police suspect that the body belonged to Aashi De.

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Police officials said the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained. Investigators are exploring the possibility that she may have been killed elsewhere and her body was later dumped into the Kanhan River. However, a clear picture will emerge only after the post-mortem report and further investigation.

Police examining past disputes

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As part of the probe, police are collecting details about Aashi De’s past disputes, personal relationships, financial dealings and recent movements. It has also come to light that her brother was murdered a few years ago and she had reportedly been making efforts to seek justice in that case.

Sources said police are also examining whether the case has any connection with an alleged drug network or other criminal activities. However, no official confirmation has been given by the police regarding any such link.

Investigators are trying to find answers to several key questions, how did Aashi De reach the Kanhan River? Was she killed at the spot or elsewhere? Who dumped her body into the river and when? Was the motive related to personal rivalry, financial disputes or organised crime?

Kanhan police have currently registered a case of accidental death and stated that further legal action will be initiated based on the post-mortem report and findings of the investigation.

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