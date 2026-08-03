Nagpur woman accuses man of rape on marriage pretext, death threats

Advertisement

Nagpur: A woman who went to sell scrap at a local shop allegedly never imagined that the meeting there would change her life. A 27-year-old woman from the Pachpaoli police station area has accused a man of allegedly establishing physical relations with her on the promise of marriage and later refusing to marry her. She has also alleged that the accused threatened to kill her when she confronted him.

According to the complaint filed with Pachpaoli police, the woman came in contact with the accused, identified as Vivek Gajbhiye, when she had visited a scrap dealer to sell old household items. During the interaction, the accused allegedly obtained her mobile number, following which the two started communicating.

Gold Rate Aug 3 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 43,400 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,33,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,20,400/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Over time, their friendship reportedly developed into a relationship. The woman alleged that Gajbhiye assured her of marriage and allegedly established physical relations with her several times.

However, when she later asked him to marry her, the accused allegedly refused and distanced himself from the relationship. The complainant further alleged that he threatened her with dire consequences if she pursued the matter.

Advertisement

Following the complaint, Pachpaoli police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections and initiated an investigation into the allegations. Further action will be taken after verification of the facts, police said.

Advertisement

"पहले भगवान को जोड़े हाथ... फिर उड़ाया चांदी का मुकुट और मंदिर... पंकजा मुंडे भाजपा छोड़ें; वडेट्टीवार की अपील #vidarbhanews #nagpur #newsupdate #vidarbha Nagpur: नाबालिग छात्रा से दुष्कर्म का आरोप #nagpurnews #Crime #POCSO #LatestNews #CityNews... शादी का झांसा देकर युवती से दुष्कर्म #Nagpur #NagpurNews #CrimeNews #NagpurPolice #NewsUpdate नागपूर महापालिकेच्या मुख्यालयात 'दारू पार्टी'; शहर चालवणाऱ्या कार्यालयात नेमकं चाललं तरी काय? मिलावटी खाद्य पदार्थों पर सख्त कार्रवाई जारी #vidarbhanews #amravati #newsupdate #nagpurnews

×