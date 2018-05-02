Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Feb 4th, 2020

    AAP to release manifesto for Delhi polls today

    Three days ahead of polling, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party will release its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections.

    Congress and BJP both have already released their manifestos for the polls.

    In January, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had released ‘Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card’ which included promises to continue 200 units of free electricity, Mohalla marshals and 24×7 clean water to every resident of the national capital.

    The AAP chief had said that his government would continue the existing 20,000 litres free water and promised to provide 24-hour clean water in the next five years.

    Polling on 70 Assembly seats of Delhi will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

    Happening Nagpur
    “Control Your Diet” says world champion Bodybuilder Sangram Chougule
    “Control Your Diet” says world champion Bodybuilder Sangram Chougule
    Love anthem of the year: Aankhon ni Andar will make you fall in love this valentine!!
    Love anthem of the year: Aankhon ni Andar will make you fall in love this valentine!!
    Nagpur Crime News
    Fake job promise : 17 youths duped of Rs 28 lakh
    Fake job promise : 17 youths duped of Rs 28 lakh
    Crime Branch cracks murder mystery of Pardi based missing youth
    Crime Branch cracks murder mystery of Pardi based missing youth
    Maharashtra News
    महात्मा गांधी म्हणजे सत्कार्याचा प्रेरणास्रोत : प्रा. तुंडुरवार
    महात्मा गांधी म्हणजे सत्कार्याचा प्रेरणास्रोत : प्रा. तुंडुरवार
    फुड स्टॉल संदर्भात आवश्यक कार्यवाही तातडीने पूर्ण करा
    फुड स्टॉल संदर्भात आवश्यक कार्यवाही तातडीने पूर्ण करा
    Hindi News
    नागपुर व औरंगाबाद जिला हज समिति हुई बर्खास्त
    नागपुर व औरंगाबाद जिला हज समिति हुई बर्खास्त
    दिल्ली में अरविंद केजरीवाल की चुनाव की जिम्मेदारी संभाल रहे है नागपुर के कार्यकर्ता
    दिल्ली में अरविंद केजरीवाल की चुनाव की जिम्मेदारी संभाल रहे है नागपुर के कार्यकर्ता
    Trending News
    Yavatmal MLC bypolls : Shiv Sena’s Dushyant Chaturvedi wins, takes down BJP’s Sumit Bajoria
    Yavatmal MLC bypolls : Shiv Sena’s Dushyant Chaturvedi wins, takes down BJP’s Sumit Bajoria
    AAP to release manifesto for Delhi polls today
    AAP to release manifesto for Delhi polls today
    Featured News
    ‘No Decision Yet on Implementation of Nationwide NRC’, Home Ministry Clarifies in Lok Sabha
    ‘No Decision Yet on Implementation of Nationwide NRC’, Home Ministry Clarifies in Lok Sabha
    5 killed as jeep falls into well in Maharashtra’s Sangli district
    5 killed as jeep falls into well in Maharashtra’s Sangli district
    Trending In Nagpur
    Hinganghat lecturer who was burnt alive, still critical in Nagpur
    Hinganghat lecturer who was burnt alive, still critical in Nagpur
    “Humanity must be practiced and applied truly for healthy society”
    “Humanity must be practiced and applied truly for healthy society”
    नागपुर व औरंगाबाद जिला हज समिति हुई बर्खास्त
    नागपुर व औरंगाबाद जिला हज समिति हुई बर्खास्त
    Fake job promise : 17 youths duped of Rs 28 lakh
    Fake job promise : 17 youths duped of Rs 28 lakh
    पूर्व आयुक्त ने अपने वाहन चालक का बदला कैडर
    पूर्व आयुक्त ने अपने वाहन चालक का बदला कैडर
    बर्डी के मनपा संकुल की फाइल गायब
    बर्डी के मनपा संकुल की फाइल गायब
    राजनीत में दुष्यंत चतुर्वेदी की शानदार एंट्री,बने एमएलसी
    राजनीत में दुष्यंत चतुर्वेदी की शानदार एंट्री,बने एमएलसी
    Yavatmal MLC bypolls : Shiv Sena’s Dushyant Chaturvedi wins, takes down BJP’s Sumit Bajoria
    Yavatmal MLC bypolls : Shiv Sena’s Dushyant Chaturvedi wins, takes down BJP’s Sumit Bajoria
    Crime Branch cracks murder mystery of Pardi based missing youth
    Crime Branch cracks murder mystery of Pardi based missing youth
    Akola: Man shoots dead son during argument over property
    Akola: Man shoots dead son during argument over property
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145