Yavatmal MLC bypolls : Shiv Sena’s Dushyant Chaturvedi wins, takes down BJP’s Sumit Bajoria

Nagpur: Dushyant Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena has won MLC byelections in Yavatmal as he got 312 votes polled for him. Chaturvedi is the candidate from Maha Vikas Aghadi, of which Shiv Sena is a key ally. He zoomed ahead of BJP’s Sumit Bajoria, who was restricted to 185 votes only. However the official announcement in this regard was yet to be made.

Fate of all six candidates vying for the MLC seat from local self-government bodies was sealed in the ballot boxes on Friday even as the bypoll recorded 100% voting. Counting of votes started on Tuesday at the district collectorate here.

The main contest was between Bajoria and Chaturvedi only. The bypoll is also considered a prestige issue for forest minister Sanjay Rathod (Sena) and sitting BJP MLA Madan Yerawar. The bypoll was necessitated as Shiv Sena’s Tanaji Sawant resigned after being elected to the legislative assembly. The new incumbent will have a tenure till December 5, 2022.

All 489 voters, including members of zilla parishad, municipal corporation, municipal councils and chairpersons of 16 panchayat samitis, exercised their franchise at seven polling stations set up across the district.