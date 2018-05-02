Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Feb 4th, 2020

    Hello kids Wonder beats Playschool organized a free dental check-up and awareness camp

    Hellokids Wonderbeats Playschool, Pratap Nagar, Nagpur, organized a free dental check-up and awareness camp in the school premises on Sunday 2nd February, 2020, in association with Shree Multispeciality dental clinic.

    The check-up was carried out by dental surgeon, Dr.Minal Menghal and group. The camp included dental awareness talk, educating students and parents about common dental ailments, especially stressing on tooth decay and gum diseases and measures to prevent from them.

    The students were told about proper brushing techniques, the eating patterns and food choices which cause tooth decay. Principal Mrs.Shobha Khangan felicitated the visiting dental surgeon and thanked her for sharing valuable tips and information with students.

    The school Director, Mrs.Siddhi Lalit Dole, thanked Dr. Minal Menghal , and Shree Multispeciality Dental Clinic for rendering moral and selfless service to the school.

    “Control Your Diet” says world champion Bodybuilder Sangram Chougule
    Love anthem of the year: Aankhon ni Andar will make you fall in love this valentine!!
    Fake job promise : 17 youths duped of Rs 28 lakh
    Crime Branch cracks murder mystery of Pardi based missing youth
    महात्मा गांधी म्हणजे सत्कार्याचा प्रेरणास्रोत : प्रा. तुंडुरवार
    फुड स्टॉल संदर्भात आवश्यक कार्यवाही तातडीने पूर्ण करा
    नागपुर व औरंगाबाद जिला हज समिति हुई बर्खास्त
    दिल्ली में अरविंद केजरीवाल की चुनाव की जिम्मेदारी संभाल रहे है नागपुर के कार्यकर्ता
    Yavatmal MLC bypolls : Shiv Sena’s Dushyant Chaturvedi wins, takes down BJP’s Sumit Bajoria
    AAP to release manifesto for Delhi polls today
    ‘No Decision Yet on Implementation of Nationwide NRC’, Home Ministry Clarifies in Lok Sabha
    5 killed as jeep falls into well in Maharashtra’s Sangli district
    Hinganghat lecturer who was burnt alive, still critical in Nagpur
    “Humanity must be practiced and applied truly for healthy society”
    नागपुर व औरंगाबाद जिला हज समिति हुई बर्खास्त
    Fake job promise : 17 youths duped of Rs 28 lakh
    पूर्व आयुक्त ने अपने वाहन चालक का बदला कैडर
    बर्डी के मनपा संकुल की फाइल गायब
    राजनीत में दुष्यंत चतुर्वेदी की शानदार एंट्री,बने एमएलसी
    Yavatmal MLC bypolls : Shiv Sena’s Dushyant Chaturvedi wins, takes down BJP’s Sumit Bajoria
    Crime Branch cracks murder mystery of Pardi based missing youth
    Akola: Man shoots dead son during argument over property
