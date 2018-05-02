Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jan 29th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    AAP seeks 48-hour campaigning ban on Amit Shah

    AAP has asked the Election Commission to impose a 48-hour campaigning ban on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly tweeting a “fake” video on Delhi government schools, party leader Sanjay Singh said on Wednesday. AAP leaders Singh and Pankaj Gupta complained to the EC against the circulation of the “fake” videos of Delhi government schools by BJP leaders to “falsely defame” Delhiites.

    The AAP, in its complaint to the EC, also said BJP MPs – Gautam Gambhir, Parvesh Verma and Hans Raj Hans – made “false and fabricated” videos to put out a wrong picture of Delhi government schools to the people. The AAP has also sought action against the three BJP MPs. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday had asserted that the videos of alleged deficiencies in the city’s government schools shared by Home Minister Amit Shah were false. —

    Happening Nagpur
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Another extortion case registers against Ambekar in Lakadganj
    Another extortion case registers against Ambekar in Lakadganj
    Chain snatcher who used ‘bicycle’ to commit crime in police net
    Chain snatcher who used ‘bicycle’ to commit crime in police net
    Maharashtra News
    वर्धा जिल्ह्याच्या 138 कोटी 60 लाखांच्या आराखड्यास मंजुरी
    वर्धा जिल्ह्याच्या 138 कोटी 60 लाखांच्या आराखड्यास मंजुरी
    आगामी आर्थिक वर्षासाठी 57 कोटी 66 लाखांची वाढ – अर्थमंत्री
    आगामी आर्थिक वर्षासाठी 57 कोटी 66 लाखांची वाढ – अर्थमंत्री
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया : जुआ अड्डे से 6 धरे गए
    गोंदिया : जुआ अड्डे से 6 धरे गए
    मूकनायक शताब्दी वर्ष पर डॉ.बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर पत्रकारिता पुरस्कार का होगा आयोजन
    मूकनायक शताब्दी वर्ष पर डॉ.बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर पत्रकारिता पुरस्कार का होगा आयोजन
    Trending News
    Cabinet nod to abortions till 24 weeks
    Cabinet nod to abortions till 24 weeks
    3 Maha districts got more funds last year, others less: Pawar
    3 Maha districts got more funds last year, others less: Pawar
    Featured News
    Alexis Hospital Case : Court rejects bail plea of accused Tripathi
    Alexis Hospital Case : Court rejects bail plea of accused Tripathi
    Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology
    Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology
    Trending In Nagpur
    Gramin Yuva Vikas Sanstha address issues at grass root level
    Gramin Yuva Vikas Sanstha address issues at grass root level
    Alexis Hospital Case : Court rejects bail plea of accused Tripathi
    Alexis Hospital Case : Court rejects bail plea of accused Tripathi
    The Shoes, short film about social change wins award in Accolade Global Film Competition, USA
    The Shoes, short film about social change wins award in Accolade Global Film Competition, USA
    वर्धा जिल्ह्याच्या 138 कोटी 60 लाखांच्या आराखड्यास मंजुरी
    वर्धा जिल्ह्याच्या 138 कोटी 60 लाखांच्या आराखड्यास मंजुरी
    आगामी आर्थिक वर्षासाठी 57 कोटी 66 लाखांची वाढ – अर्थमंत्री
    आगामी आर्थिक वर्षासाठी 57 कोटी 66 लाखांची वाढ – अर्थमंत्री
    नागपूर विभागातील जिल्ह्यांसाठी 1146 कोटी वार्षिक आराखड्यास मान्यता
    नागपूर विभागातील जिल्ह्यांसाठी 1146 कोटी वार्षिक आराखड्यास मान्यता
    गोंदिया जिल्हा वार्षिक योजनेसाठी 135 कोटी 45 लाख मंजुर
    गोंदिया जिल्हा वार्षिक योजनेसाठी 135 कोटी 45 लाख मंजुर
    भंडारा जिल्ह्याच्या 117 कोटी 60 लाखांच्या आराखड्यास मंजुरी, 23.42 कोटींची वाढ
    भंडारा जिल्ह्याच्या 117 कोटी 60 लाखांच्या आराखड्यास मंजुरी, 23.42 कोटींची वाढ
    ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Journalists Award’ on January 31
    ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Journalists Award’ on January 31
    Another extortion case registers against Ambekar in Lakadganj
    Another extortion case registers against Ambekar in Lakadganj
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145