It’s official! NU to conduct exams in “Online Mode”

Nagpur: Following a prolong discussion, a decision came in the favour of students as Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) is set to conduct exams in “Online Mode”.

As per RTMNU officials commonly known as Nagpur University (NU), the university has set to conduct exams online with an option of offline to students.

Students, who have agitated in this regard, after NU officials had confirmed that the university will hold exams offline, took sigh of relief. Time table and exam schedule of the upcoming exams will be disclosed soon, the offical sources added.

