AAP gets national party tag; NCP, TMC lose national party status

Nagpur: Big jolt to Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Trinamool Congress as well as Communist Party of India lose their national party tags.

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Monday announced the withdrawal of status of three recognized national parties of the country. On the other hand, a major shot in the arm received to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after EC recognized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party.

As per the EC, NCP and AITC will be recognized as state parties in Nagaland and Meghalaya respectively. The EC also revoked party status of several political parties, including BRS in Telangana while Tipra Motha was granted the status of “recogonised state political party.”

Here is the list of political parties with national status:

– Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

– Indian National Congress (INC)

– Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M)

– Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

– National People’s Party (NPP)

– Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

