Covid-19: Fresh cases fall to 12, active patients at 332 in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State reported 12 fresh cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 332. Fortunately, no casualties were reported during the day.

In the last 24 hours, 488 samples (444 RTPCR and 44 Antigen) were tested, of which 12 (12 from the city and two from rural areas) came back positive.

During the same period, a total of five patients (all from the city) have also recovered. The fresh cases have fallen significantly in last 24-hours.

