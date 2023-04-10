MNLU-Nagpur students debate over the favourability of India’s G20 Presidency

Nagpur: The Centre for Shastric Studies and Research in Law (CSSRL) of Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur (MNLU-Nagpur) organised the second edition of JusManthanVaadah — An Indic Knowledge Systems based Debate Competition over a period of three days from April 3 to 5 on the motion: “India’s G20 Presidency is a Favourable Opportunity to Manifest Indic Knowledge Systems (IKS) as its Soft Power”.

JusManthanVaadah is a quarterly event conducted by CSSRL under the Research Project granted to it by the Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) Division of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) at Ministry of Education, Government of India. Prof. (Dr.) Vijender Kumar, the Vice-Chancellor of MNLU, Nagpur chiefly patronises all the activities of CSSRL. Prof. (Dr.) Himanshu Pandey, Professor of Law, MNLU-Nagpur is the Principal Investigator of IKS Research Project and Ila Sudame, Centre Coordinator, CSSRL, MNLU-Nagpur as the IKS Research Project Associate.

JusManthanVaadah creates a unique interface for exploring IKS in the context of the most contemporary happenings of the modern society. Vaadins from across various batches spoke for and against the motion finding motivation from the value statement of JusManthanVaadahi.e.Anishiddham Anumatam (What is unopposed shall be considered as agreed upon).

Researchers from across the country presented their papers that explored the Indic knowledge base extensively for the contemporary issues and challenges of law. Total 19 teams participated in the Vaadah out of which 8 teams qualified for the semi-finals. Audience witnessed heated debating in the final rounds on April 5 which were judged by Prof. Chamarti Ramesh Kumar (Deputy Registrar, MNLU-Nagpur), Prof. Madhukar Sharma (Assistant Professor of Political Science, MNLU-Nagpur) and Prof. Sunita Wadhawan (Assistant Professor, Department of Yogic Sciences, Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University, Ramtek).

CSSRL gave away 4 awards for the second edition of JusManthanVaadah. The award for Best Interjector was bagged by Chanakya Kene. Bhavya Pokhriyal won the award of Best Speaker for the motion. Mandar Latpate was awarded the Best Speaker Against the Motion. The team of. Mandar Latpate and Avanti Mahajan bagged the award of Best Team of JusManthanVaadah 2.0.

All student members and associates of CSSRL along with the JusManthanVaadah 2.0 student coordinating team of Deepandru Singh, Tushti Sontakke and Jainendra Narayan Singh ensured the smooth functioning of the event.

